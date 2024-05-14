Carlos Mendoza, Mets working to 'learn' Kodai Senga during his rehab

Carlos Mendoza, displaying the openness that borders on bluntness and has helped mark him as a rising managerial star, did not deny the challenge.

Asked on Monday how he toed the line with Kodai Senga between pushing the player and backing off, Mendoza offered a small shrug and smile.

“That's a good question,” he said. “That's what we’re trying to find out.”

Mendoza carries a reputation as a “culture guy” who communicates well with players. He’ll crack this case, too. While he is working to do so, his job is to convey to the fan base a series of updates about Senga’s rehabilitation from a shoulder strain that the organization itself is working to fully understand.

“It’s a unique situation,” Mendoza said. “I'm trying to learn the individual myself, and trying to get to know him and some of the things that he does and he likes to do.”

The day before, Mendoza had taken an admirable stab at trying to explain that while Senga felt healthy, he was going to take a break from facing live hitters because he felt his mechanics put him at risk for re-injury. (Did I summarize it that correctly? Just writing this serves a reminder of the rhetorical needle that Mendoza is trying to thread.)

Then, later that day, Senga ended up feeling well enough to throw a 45-pitch bullpen session. On Monday, he spoke to reporters and said the differences existed between how rehab is conducted in Japan and in the United States.

“In Japan, it’s more up to the players,” Senga said. “If the player feels good, they can keep pushing forward. Here, the trainers have a very well-structured program.”

Sources on both sides say that there is no issue between Senga and the team, and that the rehab is on track. It’s just … different. Healthy pitchers do not often stop throwing to hitters.



Mendoza caught up on Senga’s comments just before his own pregame news conference.

“He said it,” the manager said. “There's a different culture [of] Japanese players. But he's different within that group. He’s a unique athlete here, and he’s very meticulous in the things that he does.

“We had a long conversation yesterday. I know he [told reporters] that he's throwing a bullpen in two days. But I don’t think he said that he threw one yesterday. Which he ended up throwing. He went out there and threw BP, played catch, and then he got on and on and threw 45 pitches. So he's one of those where we will continue to evaluate here and see what we got. He's fluid. He’s flexible. We just got to listen to the player.”

Another reporter asked Mendoza if he found himself deferring to Senga more than the average player.

“A hundred percent,” Mendoza said. “He's a different person here. He’s a different athlete, where he's got to feel like he’s -- it’s more his mechanics. He doesn't want to put himself at risk, knowing that we went through it already.”

Said Senga: “The reason why I ended up getting hurt was partially due to mechanics. With my current mechanics I didn’t think that I’d be able to come back at 100 percent. So I’m taking some time to make sure everything is perfect before I get back into game action, so that when I can come back I am stronger than ever.”

Managing people is rarely simple -- even likable, meticulous, and talented people like Senga. Last autumn, when David Stearns and his baseball operations staff vetted Mendoza for their opening, they were told that he would be strong in building relationships with players with all different backgrounds and personalities.

Now, the rookie skipper is doing that work.

“Everybody's different, you know,” he said. “Again, this is a unique case, and a special player with special talent, that is very meticulous. So yeah, every situation is different and we'll have to adjust.”

As for Senga, he offered this answer when asked about a timetable for his return (he’s eligible May 27, but that’s clearly out of the question):

“That could come sooner than later. But right now, it’s all up in the air.”