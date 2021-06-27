Carlos Mack, 3-star safety, commits to Oregon State Beavers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon State has been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail for weeks now and Sunday afternoon, it paid off further dividends.

Carlos Mack, a three-star safety from Fresno, CA, committed to Oregon State via his Twitter account.

The 6'1", 175-pound prospect committed to Oregon State over offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State.

He's rated as the nation's No. 86 safety, Nop. 102 player in California and No. 1,382 nationally by 247Sports composite ranking.

Mack took an official visit to Corvallis on Friday, June 25th.

He's the sixth member of the 2022 recruiting class for the Beavers with a national ranking of No. 57 and No. 9 in the Pac-12.