Carlos Locklyn talks Bucky Irving, Will Stein’s offense, and Ducks’ immense RB depth

The running back position at the University of Oregon carries a lot of weight and history. Going back through the decades, swathes of legendary players have come through the program, and they’ve been coached by some of the most legendary coaches.

There is a standard of greatness, and since taking over as the new RB coach last season, Carlos Locklyn has done everything in his power to uphold that standard.

He’s doing a pretty good job, if you were to ask anyone of their opinion.

Last year with Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington leading the way, Oregon’s rushing attack saw a nice boost, and that is expected to continue this year with those two starters returning, as well as the expected elevation of Jordan James. On top of that the Ducks signed a pair of highly-rated true freshmen in Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar, both of whom could contribute early in their careers.

On Thursday, we got a chance to talk to Locklyn for the first time this spring and broke down Oregon’s RB room. Here are some of the best quotes from that interview.

Growth as a Coach

Question: We talk about players growing in Year 2 of a system, but how have you grown as a coach during your second year at Oregon?

Locklyn: “You gotta learn every day. I always tell my guys ‘don’t ever let your cup get too full.’ You always pick up some knowledge, some things from wherever you go. So this year, I’ve been spending most of my time really studying defense. Obviously, we got some of the best defensive minds in college football here with Coach Lanning, Coach Tosh, Coach Meat, and Coach Tuioti. Those guys over there, so I’m learning every day.”

Bucky and Noah Improvement

Question; Both Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington were really impressive last year. Where can they continue to grow in the future?

Locklyn: “For me with those two, I’m pressing on them more to become leaders. The football part, I’m gonna help them take care of it. I’m gonna help them with that. But the biggest part is helping them become better leaders, showing the young guys the standard, what the standard is. It’s a blessing to have them, they’re very talented kids. I think we’re gonna see some things out of both of them this year that we didn’t use them last year that way, but they’re capable of doing a lot of things. But my biggest impression on them about about being leaders, not just vocal but showing the young guys how to do things. Being on time, taking care of your body, studying. They are two great leaders in my room. They’re showing them younger guys like Jordan James Dante Dowdell, Jayden Limar, Ellis Bynum, Kilo Haasenritter, Preston Alford, all the guys in the room, showing them the proper way to do things. So they’re just not good players, they’re learning how to become great leaders.”

Story continues

Oregon Backfield

Question: How good can the Oregon backfield be this year?

Locklyn: “We’ve got two of probably the top five backs in the Pac-12 here at Oregon. That’s Bucky and Noah. And Noah’s a little bit heavier this year. Last year Noah was playing around about 192, he’s like 203 now. So he’s a little bit bigger and like I said, Bucky might be the quickest one in the room, but Noah by far is the fastest one. So it’s good having a good one-two punch with both of them, and they feed off each other.”

Young Backs

Question: What have you seen from the two young guys, Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar?

Locklyn: “Both of the new enrollees, Dante and Jayden, they have come along pretty well. They understand that it takes more than just getting the ball and running in college. This ain’t high school. I say it to them all the time, this ain’t high school. This is college, it’s like starting all the way back over again. You’re gonna earn it in my room, and that’s it. You’re gonna earn it and they’re starting to get that, both of them. They’re picking up everything well, they run it hard, but the biggest thing, they’re great listeners. They listen to all the guys, they’re taking their coaching and they’re doing a really good job in that. But I’ve seen growth with them learning the playbook, learning they’re plays, understanding what it is to be a running back.”

Will Stein

Question: What’s it been like working with Will Stein at Oregon and helping build that offense?

Locklyn: “Coach Stein is a great guy. I kind of knew him before he came here. He worked for the guy I’m friends with Jeff Traylor. Great guy down at UTSA and I met Will over the summer going down there working at camp. Very bright mind. Much like KD was. Two of the same guys, high energy, very smart. I’m enjoying my time working with them. He’s open to ideas. I’m excited about what the offense is going to continue to be.”

Noah's Weight Gain

Question: What does that extra wait bring for Noah Whittington in the running game?

Locklyn: “Well, he’s already powerful for a little dude. I think he’s got more explosiveness. I don’t think guys like hitting him a whole lot, but it’s going to help him. You know, he dealt with some injuries last year that he played through. I think this year is going to help with that but he looks good. I think he has like 7% or 8% body fat. So like the lowest on the team, so I expect for him and Bucky to have a bigger year this year and continue to feed off one another.”

Pass Protection

Question: Bucky Irving has said he wants to improve in pass protection, How have you seen that formulate this offseason?

Locklyn: “Just overall knowledge, really learning the defense and where the plus one hat is gonna come from and not just getting up there and just well okay coach says I got this. No, understanding what the defense is trying to do and Bucky is very smart. He made the Dean’s list, got a 4.1 GPA this past quarter. Very smart student of the game. I can see him getting better and just overall fundamentals of pass-pro. Not a very big guy, but he’s a willing blocker. Has a lot of heart when it comes to that.”

Talented Defensive Line

Question: You have a lot of talent on the defensive line to practice against every day. How much of a benefit is that for you?

Locklyn: “For the running back room, it means nothing for us. I don’t care who Coach Lanning’s got over there, we’re going to do our job. They come through there, we’re going to smack them in the mouth. We’re gonna play the game the right way. Like I said before, when I first got here, these are my kids in my room, they play to my personality. So I don’t care who Coach Lanning’s got over there, they come through the line, we’re gonna keep them off No. 10, keep No. 10 clean and we’re going to smack them in the mouth.”

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire