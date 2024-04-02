Carlos Locklyn named Ohio State running backs coach

It’s official.

Ohio State has a new running backs coach, and his name is Carlos Locklyn. After a few days of rumors surrounding Locklyn, the move was made official on Monday evening. Locklyn replaces Tony Alford who left for Michigan earlier in March.

Locklyn has spent the last couple of years in Oregon in the same position where he has excelled. In 2022, The Ducks ranked sixth in the country in rushing yards per carry at 5.52 and then did even better in 2023 moving the rushing attack all the way up to No. 3 nationally with a 5.91 average.

Locklyn seemed happy in Eugene recently signing a contract extension to stay with Oregon earlier in the offseason. However, the pull of Ohio State seemed to be too much. He has signed a two-year contract to come to Columbus and OSU will pay a $366,667 buyout to Oregon to complete the transaction.

Relatively inexperienced, Locklyn started as a running backs coach in 2021 at Western Kentucky. Before that, he spent time working his way up from weight room assistant, to offensive analyst, to director of high school relations at Memphis and Florida State. He was a running back in the Mid-90s for Tennesee Chattanooga and then began coaching in the high school ranks before making the jump to college.

Locklyn will take over one of the most experienced and talented running back rooms in all of college football.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire