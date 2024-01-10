Carlos Locklyn, A’lique Terry, Will Stein named to Matrix Analytical coaching All-American staff

More proof is pouring in that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are good at hiring as if any more were needed.

Earlier this week, Matrix Analytical — a sports analytics company — released their All-American coaching staff for the 2023 season. Just as players are named to All-American teams after seasons based on their performance, Matrix Analytical does the same thing for college football coaches, based on results and analytics.

A trio of Oregon Ducks’ coaches have been named to the All-American teams, with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn leading the way after being named the First-Team All-American RB coach.

In just his 3rd year as running backs coach, not even enough to have a full career CRI grade, Coach Locklyn leads the FBS in RB coach grading. We don’t have a floor for him yet, because he hasn’t hit one. His ceiling is exceptional for this ‘Rising Star’ who’s CRI career metric is now up to a 4.5 star grade of 80.7.

Locklyn was not the only Oregon coach to receive honors. Offensive line coach A’lique Terry was named to the second team, while offensive coordinator Will Stein was named the second-team Quarterbacks coach. Stein was also named the third-team Offensive Coordinator.

It’s no surprise that several members of the Ducks’ offensive coaching staff are being recognized after what was an incredibly successful season for the team. The Ducks had the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation, the No. 2 total offense, the No. 1 passing offense, and the No. 29 rushing offense. On top of that, the offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best OL in the nation, led by Rimington Award winner Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire