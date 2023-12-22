Carlos Locklyn, Junior Adams headline list of Ducks ‘Coach of the Year’ finalists

Award season hasn’t ended just yet, and the awards left on the board are some of the most valuable, decided on by the coaches in the sport.

For the 16th season, FootballScoop announced its coach of the year finalists, which fellow coaches vote on. The candidates must be nominated by a fellow coach to be eligible for the award, and each category’s winner is selected by prior winners of that category.

It should come as no surprise that the Oregon Ducks are well-represented on this list. After a year where the offense was as good as any in the nation, the Ducks’ made a deep run with a Heisman candidate leading the way at QB.

As a result, numerous coaches and coordinators have been named as finalists at their respective posts. Here’s the full list of Oregon nominees:

Will Stein — Offensive Coordinator

Carlos Locklyn — Running Backs Coach

Junior Adams — Wide Receivers Coach

A’lique Terry — Offensive Lines Coach

The winners of the awards will be announced in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire