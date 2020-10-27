Chris Carson isn’t the only Seahawks running back dealing with injuries after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Backup Carlos Hyde and third-down back Travis Homer also were sidelined in the latter stages of Seattle’s 37-34 overtime loss on Sunday night.

Hyde had his hamstring tighten up on him in the latter stages of the game with the team turning to fourth-string rookie DeeJay Dallas at times in overtime. Meanwhile, Homer suffered a knee contusion that kept him from being available in the latter stages of the game as well.

“We have some things that we can do if we need to,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “We’re going to take it one day at a time and see if our guys can get back and who can get back with a couple creative thoughts going forward that we’ll keep in house for now.”

Carson left the game in the second quarter due to a mid-foot sprain. He had an MRI on Monday and the Seahawks view him as week-to-week at this stage.

“He has a mid-foot sprain, there’s something there that we can see so we just have to go with just a week-to-week and see what happens. We don’t know. He was real determined to say I can go with it but we won’t know until the end of the week for sure,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks aren’t carrying any running backs on their practice squad at the moment and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL sustained last December. While he’s getting closer to returning it seems unlikely it would be this week even in a pinch.

“I saw him working out today and he looked pretty good,” Carroll said. “That’s on the (doctors). We’ve got to wait and see what they say. I don’t have the timeline on that but he was working out on the grass and he was running hard today so he’s getting close.”

Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer also banged up at running back for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk