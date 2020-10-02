Carlos Hyde now understands why 49ers 'always' lost to Seahawks

Hyde now understands why 49ers 'always' lost to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Carlos Hyde now has seen both sides of the contentious 49ers-Seahawks rivalry, as he signed with Seattle this offseason after beginning his NFL career as a second-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2014.

Although Hyde won’t get his first chance to play on the other side of the rivalry until Week 8, the running back now says he understands why the 49ers “always” lost to Seattle during his time in the Bay Area.

"Makes sense why they were always beating us, they're always playing at a high level."#Seahawks RB Carlos Hyde reflects on playing Seattle during his time with the 49ers. — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) October 1, 2020

Hyde did lose each of his six matchups with the Seahawks while a member of the 49ers, never scoring more than 18 points in any of the defeats.

That period from 2014-17 was when Seattle was at its peak, having won the Super Bowl just months before Hyde was drafted to the 49ers. Seattle had double-digit wins all but one of the seasons Hyde was in San Francisco, with the lone outlier being a nine-win campaign in 2017.

The 49ers’ best record during Hyde’s tenure was 8-8 in his rookie season, so they didn’t stand much of a chance.

Pete Carroll has brought some critical continuity and allowed Seattle to consistently be among the NFC’s top contenders, but the 49ers have climbed back into that conversation after a dominant 13-3 season and a trip to the Super Bowl. The teams split the series in 2019, with the road team winning in each instance.

We’ll find out in Week 8 if Hyde finally can come out on the right side of this rivalry game.

