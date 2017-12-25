Carlos Hyde: We’ll win the Super Bowl next year

The 49ers won for the fourth time in as many weeks by beating the Jaguars on Sunday and that Jimmy Garoppolo-fueled change of fortunes after a 1-10 start has people thinking big about the future.

Running back Carlos Hyde believes that the team’s run is just getting started. Hyde is set for free agency this offseason and said after Sunday’s game that he wants to stay put so he can be part of what’s going to happen in 2018.

“Minus our record, we’re a really good football team. Next year we’re going to win the Super Bowl,” Hyde said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Differences from year to year can be stark in the NFL, but the 49ers are as good a bet as any to continue getting better. General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made major changes to the roster before trading for Garoppolo and now they’ll have a chance to finish retooling the roster with the quarterback in place.