Carlos Hyde ‘had to lay a boom’ on Patrick Peterson with savage truck stick originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There’s no stopping Carlos Hyde when he’s trucking his way into the end zone.

Just ask Arizona Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson who found out the hard way Thursday night when Hyde bulldozed the three-time All-Pro to set up a first-and-goal before the Seattle Seahawks took a 23-13 lead.

Hyde called the savage truck stick at the goal line nothing personal, it's simply part of his game.

[Subscribe to the Talkin’ Seahawks podcast]

“Running physical, running hard, a guy gets in my way right there at the end zone, I’ve got to go through him right there,” Hyde said. “Don’t take anything away from Pat(rick) P, great player right there, but he was in the way of the end zone, so unfortunately I had to lay a boom on him.”

Carlos Hyde just sent Patrick Peterson into 2021 😳 pic.twitter.com/ellODs91t2 — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 20, 2020

After missing three games with a hamstring injury, Hyde’s return to the field was very welcomed for the Seahawks who are still missing starter, Chris Carson. Hyde rushed for a season-high 79 yards on 14 carries and added a touchdown in the Seahawks 28-21 victory. He also added two receptions for 16 yards under the lights at the rebranded Lumen Field.

“Carlos did a great job tonight,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He did exactly what we needed. We needed him to run hard and run tough, knock people backwards, and make extra yards with his juice. The guys up front responded with him. I don’t know we had 80 yards or something like that. That’s a really good contribution to this effort tonight.”

Story continues

Hyde said he had a hunch he’d be stepping on the podium for his first post-game press conference of the season on Thursday night. As it turns out, he did.

“I had a feeling I’d be talking after the game, and look where I’m at,” Hyde said as he walked on the podium following “Thursday Night Football. “Our run game’s definitely been missing. It was huge for us to get me back, and soon here we’ll have Carson back. So, getting us both back will be huge.”

Now that the 30-year veteran is back in the fold, more Seahawks reinforcements are on the way. Carroll said Carson should return to Seattle’s backfield for its Week 12 trip to Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 30. Rashaad Penny, who has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL last December, could be returning in the next few weeks as well.

After dropping two of its last three games, Seattle has finally found its ground game again. The Seahawks finished the night with 31 rushing attempts and out-rushed the Cardinals 165-57.

If you ask Carroll, it appears Seattle has also rediscovered its identity too.

“It felt like the Seahawks,” Carroll said. “It felt like the Seahawks that we’ve all seen over the years.”