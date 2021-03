Reuters

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reload for a run at a repeat championship, they're keeping a couple of critical 300-pounders in the fold. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith agreed on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023 that now includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, per multiple reports. Smith was in the final year of his contract and could have become a free agent in March 2022.