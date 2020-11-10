Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson have chance to return this week for Seahawks

After missing each of the team’s last two games due to injuries, the Seahawks could see the return of Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated on Monday that Hyde might be slightly ahead of Carson in his chances to play this week, but both are expected to practice and see if they can find a way back into the lineup.

“Carlos will be working this week to try to get back, so we’ll see what that means on Wednesday, Thursday, but he is running and he is working with the thought that if he can make through the week that he could,” Carroll said. “Chris in the same boat really. I got an update just now that he’s got a chance, and we’ll have to see how he tolerates the work—he’s already out running and working on is cutting and stuff like that, so that’s a good statement going into Wednesday, and we’ll see how that works. I had hoped that we would get a look at him last week on Friday, that’s what we had planned to do, it just didn’t work out. So we’ll see as we’re going, it’s encouraging though.”

Hyde pulled a hamstring late in the team’s overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Carson left that game in the second quarter due to a mid-foot sprain. Seattle has turned to DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and former fifth-round pick Alex Collins at running back in their absence over the last two weeks. Rashaad Penny remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from a torn ACL last December.

An injury along the defensive line could also lead to Damon “Snacks” Harrison getting his first chance to play with the team next weekend.

Nose tackle Bryan Mone was one of three players to sustain ankle sprains in the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, While linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback D.J. Reed bounced back from the injuries, Mone is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that could sideline him.

“Bryan Mone had a pretty good high ankle sprain, and it’s going be a problem for him,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens in the next couple days, but that was probably the most serious injury that we had—he got caught up and got cut from behind and tangled up.”

The former All-Pro defensive tackle has been on the team’s practice squad for the last month but has not been called up for a game yet.

“He’s available, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “The way it looks—we’ve got to have some more information on Bryan’s situation so we can take care of him—but this is where Snacks would jump up right now. This is what he’s been looking for and preparing for.”

Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson have chance to return this week for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk