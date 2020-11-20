Carlos Hyde, Carlos Dunlap power Seahawks over Cardinals in must-win game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks outlasted the Cardinals, 28-21, on “Thursday Night Football,” getting a win that can’t be overstated. Seattle is now 7-3 and controls its own destiny in the NFC West.

What’s more, the Seahawks got the win largely behind an improved defense, one that was able to get a game-sealing stop in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Here’s what you need to know from the primetime contest at Lumen Field.

1. Carlos Hyde’s return helps steady Seahawks offense

Hyde returned to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He started and ran the ball 14 times for 79 yards and touchdown. He added two receptions for 16 yards. Hyde’s physical presence was notable as Seattle leaned on him early and often given Arizona’s aggressive blitz packages and standout secondary.

Wilson’s game was far more dink-and-dunk than normal, but his performance was very efficient. Brian Schottenheimer schemed plenty of easy throws for Wilson, many of which came on boots and play actions. Wilson still had his one dazzling moment, beautiful 11-yard touchdown pass lofted perfectly to the back right corner of the end zone to Tyler Lockett.

Wilson finished with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-28 passing. Most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over once. Lockett caught nine passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. He also drew a long pass interference penalty and had a 40-yard catch negated due to a holding penalty.

2. Carlos Dunlap shows he’s the closer the Seahawks were desperate for.

It was a game of Carlos’ for Seattle, apparently. Dunlap showed why the Seahawks traded for him prior to the deadline. He posted 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits. His second sack came on 4th-and-10 in the game’s final seconds and sealed Seattle’s win.

The defense overall took a huge step forward. Seattle started the game by forcing two three-and-outs. L.J. Collier had a sack. Jamal Adams forced an intentional grounding penalty that was immediately followed by a holding penalty in the end zone, giving the Seahawks two points on a safety. Kyler Murray, who had at least 60 rushing yards in each of his last four games, ran for just 15 yards. DeAndre Hopkins had just 51 yards on five receptions. One of Arizona’s scoring drives was aided by two personal foul penalties against the Seahawks.

It was a really encouraging night for the defense that showed the group was able to build on a positive second half against the Rams.

3. Injuries aplenty

The Seahawks suffered a number of new injuries on Thursday, which is par for the course this season. Brandon Shell (leg), Greg Olsen (foot) and Bo Scarbrough (hamstring) all left the game and did not return.

Cedric Ogbuehi replaced Shell at right tackle. Seattle’s offensive line was already banged up with Ethan Pocic, Kyle Fuller and Jordan Simmons not playing in this one. Damien Lewis was forced to start at center given the injuries to Pocic and Fuller. Shell was carted off the field and taken for x-rays after his leg got rolled up on near the right sideline during a running play.

Olsen hurt his foot in what was a non-contact injury. He went down and was clearly in a ton of pain. Luckily for the Seahawks, they have plenty of depth at tight end with Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister. Colby Parkinson will also be active moving forward if Olsen is forced to miss time.

Scarbrough was flexed up from the practice squad in order to play on Thursday. He ran the ball six times before 31 yards before getting hurt.