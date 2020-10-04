Carlos Hyde among Seahawks Week 4 inactives, could mean touches for DeeJay Dallas

Hyde among Seahawks Week 4 inactives, could mean touches for DeeJay Dallas originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks Week 4 inactives were always going to be pretty chalk with the number of injuries on the roster heading into Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. However, Carlos Hyde (shoulder) being inactive is a bit of a surprise.

Pete Carroll never hinted that Hyde's availability was in jeopardy. Neither did Hyde himself for that matter. Chris Carson (knee) is active but expect to see plenty of Travis Homer and even some DeeJay Dallas against the Dolphins. For Dallas, any offensive touch will be the first of his career.

Here's Seattle's full list of inactives.

-- RB Carlos Hyde

-- S Jamal Adams

-- S Lano Hill

-- G/C Kyle Fuller

-- LB Jordyn Brooks

-- CB Neiko Thorpe

-- CB Quinton Dunbar

Notes:

-- RG Damien Lewis is active after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

-- CB Tre Flowers will start in place of Quinton Dunbar for a second-straight week.

-- It will be interesting to see whether the Seahawks start Ryan Neal or Damarious Randall at strong safety. My best guess is it will be Neal, but he'll be given a short leash. Randall was flexed up from the practice squad for this game after being signed earlier in the week.