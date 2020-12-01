Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been exactly what the Seahawks hoped he’d be when they traded for him in late October, so they’ll be holding their breath while they wait for word about his foot.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN on Tuesday morning that Dunlap had a sore foot coming out of Monday night’s game in Philadelphia. Carroll said that Dunlap was set for an MRI after returning to Seattle and the team is waiting on those results to determine next steps.

Dunlap has recorded four sacks in his first four games with the Seahawks and his arrival has coincided with an uptick in the Seattle pass rush across the board. They have 19 sacks since Dunlap joined the team, including six in Monday’s 23-17 win.

The Seahawks host the Giants on Sunday and it looks like Colt McCoy will be starting at quarterback for the visitors. Having Dunlap in the lineup would help make things tougher on him in his first start of the season.

Carlos Dunlap went for MRI on foot Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk