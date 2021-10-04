Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was injured late in Sunday’s 28-21 win over the 49ers and it’s looking like he’ll be unable to return to face the Rams on Thursday night.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Monday that Dunlap has turf toe and that the team is still evaluating the extent of the injury, but the quick turnaround makes it difficult to see Dunlap getting on the field.

“We’ve got to see how that responds. It’s going to be hard by Thursday night, but we’ll see,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website.

Dunlap played 47 snaps for the Seahawks on Sunday. Carroll also said that defensive end Darrell Taylor hurt his ankle, so the team could be short two players at the position this week.

Carlos Dunlap has turf toe, “going to be hard” to play Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk