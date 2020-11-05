Carlos Dunlap on track to make Seahawks debut vs. Bills

The Seahawks are likely to have the services of defensive end Carlos Dunlap for the first time on Sunday against the Bills.

On Oct. 28, the Seahawks (6-1) bolstered their defensive front by adding the 31-year-old prior to the trade deadline via trade with the Bengals. The move came days prior to the recent trade deadline on Tuesday, and doing so has now come in handy.

The NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocols require a player to go through multiple days of waiting and testing before they’re allow to join their new team. Some speculated that trades, like the Seahawks’ decision to add Dunlap, would come earlier than Tuesday’s deadline so teams could get one extra game out of new additions. Had Seattle traded for Dunlap at the deadline on Tuesday, he wouldn’t have gotten in enough practice and protocol time to play against the Bills (6-2).

In regard to Dunlap playing in Buffalo, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll essentially all but said it’s happening on Wednesday.

“I don’t see any restriction at all on him playing this week,” Carroll said via Seahawks Wire. “We’ll find out during the week and all, but really excited to have him out here, and he’s really pumped about being part of it.”

Dunlap could be a big help to the Seahawks defense… if he can get to the quarterback. Seattle’s defense in the worst-ranked pass defense in the entire NFL and it’s not really close.

Dunlap is a two-time Pro Bowler but hasn’t been elected to the game since 2016. He’s spent his entire career with the Bengals, which will change in Week 9. In 2020, Dunlap only has one sack and Pro Football Focus grades him the 96th best edge defender so far this season out of 113 qualifying ones. But perhaps a change of scenery could go a long way for him.

