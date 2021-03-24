Carlos Dunlap and the Seattle Seahawks 'have not closed the door on a reunion'

Carlos Dunlap and the Seahawks 'have not closed the door on a reunion' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks made some additions to their defensive line on Tuesday when they signed Kerry Hyder to a three-year deal and brought back Benson Mayowa on a two-year deal of his own.

But apparently, they may not be done adding to their edge rush. There's still a familiar face who could return to the team to provide a boost.

That would be Carlos Dunlap. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "a source said Seattle and Carlos Dunlap have not closed the door on a reunion."

Fowler pointed out that the Hyder and Mayowa signings could change things a bit, but it's still encouraging that the Seahawks have an open line of communication with Dunlap.

After acquiring Dunlap for a seventh-round pick last year, the Seahawks pass rush greatly improved. Dunlap was responsible for five sacks in eight games in Seattle and was responsible for even more pressures. He proved that he had plenty left in the tank and while he's not the upper-echelon player he once was, the 32-year-old can be a starter or a top-tier backup.

The question with Dunlap would only be the cost. Since the Seahawks are pressed up against the salary cap, they can't afford to spend a ton for another pass rusher, especially with recent first and second-round picks L.J. Collier and Darrell Taylor on the roster.

But if Dunlap's asking price comes down or is reasonable on a one-year deal, perhaps the two sides can come to an agreement, especially considering that he has indicated that he would like to finish his career with the Seahawks.

You can never have too many quality pass rushers at the NFL level, and with just three draft picks in 2021, the Seahawks are going to have to get creative to fill in their roster depth. If they're patient enough and keep some dialogue open with Dunlap, perhaps a return will be possible.

At the very least, it's a good sign that neither side has closed the door on a reunion yet.