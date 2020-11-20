Carlos Dunlap: Seahawks brought me here to do one job, happy to get it done

The Seahawks Defense has been a sore spot this season, but the unit had a pretty good night on Thursday.

Arizona gained 314 yards, which was more than 100 yards less than their average over their first nine games, and Kyler Murray was sacked three times in Seattle’s 28-21 victory. They didn’t sack Murray at all when Arizona beat them earlier in the season, although that game was played without Carlos Dunlap.

The Seahawks traded for Dunlap in hopes of boosting their pass rush and he had two of the sacks on Thursday. The second came on a fourth down from the Seahawks’ 27-yard-line in the final minute to seal the victory.

“They brought me here to do one job, and I was happy I was able to get it done,” Dunlap said, via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times.

Dunlap has 3.5 sacks in three games with Seattle and the Seahawks have 13 sacks overall since he joined the team. That didn’t get them wins in his first two outings, but the third one was the charm.

