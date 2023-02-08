Carlos Dunlap salutes Bengals as he heads to Super Bowl with Chiefs

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap had nothing but good things to say about his former team while taking part in Super Bowl media appearances this week.

The now-Kansas City Chiefs defender told reporters he was happy last year that the Bengals advanced as far as they did if his then-Seattle team couldn’t make it that far.

“The Bengals organization is huge chapter in my book,” Dunlap said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Mr. (Mike) Brown. The Blackburn family. (Director of Ops) Jeff Brickner. If my team (Seattle) wasn’t going, I was excited for the organization. It’s new day over there, you know that.”

Asked about Joe Burrow? The man formerly known as Employee 96 put him alongside just one other passer in the NFL, per Hobson: “He’s the future of the NFL. Next to Pat Mahomes, who else? Future is his.”

Dunlap and the Bengals didn’t split on the most friendly terms a few years ago as the rebuild in Cincinnati got underway. But he spent one and a half seasons with Seattle and was productive and has now played a role in getting the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Along the way, he’s had nothing but nice things to say about the team he spent 2010-2020.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire