Carlos Dunlap provides free agency update, says Chiefs haven’t ruled out his return

Former Kansas City Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap doesn’t appear ready to call it a career.

Dunlap accomplished his three goals of reaching 100 career sacks, winning a playoff game and winning a Super Bowl just a season ago. Yet, the 34-year-old still believes there’s more for him left to accomplish in the NFL.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Dunlap spoke on his football-playing future and whether a return to the Chiefs remained a possibility. After getting a taste of postseason success in Kansas City during the 2022 NFL season, Dunlap is convinced that he can still help an NFL team seeking a Super Bowl title.

“I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again,” Dunlap told Forbes’ Jeff Fedotin. “The Chiefs haven’t ruled that out, but currently it’s a waiting game.”

Dunlap remains a free agent after signing a one-year deal with Kansas City last July — and he’s not in any hurry to sign a new contract. He knows that the right opportunity will come along, whether that opportunity is with the Chiefs or elsewhere.

“I’m a free agent and I feel great and I still love the game,” Dunlap told Fedotin. “I’m a realist.”

The waiting game is certainly real if he’s eyeing a return to Kansas City for a second season. The Chiefs currently have the least salary cap space in the NFL, making a deal for Dunlap a difficult move in the interim. Later in the offseason, however, things could prove different for both Dunlap and Kansas City.

“The Chiefs obviously have a special spot for me because they were the first team to help me win a playoff game and to win a Super Bowl,” Dunlap explained. “So that would be a great opportunity.”

