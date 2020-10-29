Carlos Dunlap pens his first post as a Seattle Seahawk originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s official. Carlos Dunlap is a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The 31-year-old pass rusher was traded to the Seahawks after 10 years with the Bengals on Wednesday. Seattle confirmed the move which sent offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round pick back to Cincinnati.

The divorce between the Dunlap and the Bengals was a long time coming as the two-time Pro Bowler voiced his displeasure with organization for his lack of playing time in recent months.

With a fresh slate, Dunlap is “hungry” to attack opposing quarterbacks with his new team. In a post on Twitter Thursday, the former second-round pick said he was ready to jump “in the SEA.”

Dunlap brings veteran experience to the Seahawks defensive line and is one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers. His best season was in 2015 when he was selected to his first Pro Bowl after recording 13.5 sacks, but Dunlap has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in eight of his 10 seasons prior to 2020.

“Carlos has been a very, very consistent player for a long time,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. “He's always been fast, always been athletic, he still moves his feet well and gets off the rock and knows exactly how to play the spot that we want to play him in. Really it was exciting to share that with him, he was concerned to know how we would play him at all, so that that was a that was good for him to hear."

The Seahawks were in dire need for help on their defensive line with veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin sidelined for the season with a torn ACL and second-round pick Darrell Taylor still making his way back to the field after offseason leg surgery.

Now Dunlap will get an opportunity to see the field and make an impact immediately on defense.