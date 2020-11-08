Carlos Dunlap, Jamal Adams officially active vs. Bills in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks will have reinforcements for Sunday's game against the Bills. Jamal Adams and Rasheem Green are returning while Carlos Dunlap will make his Seahawks debut in Week 9.

Here's Seattle's list of inactives:

-- TE Colby Parkinson

-- RB Carlos Hyde

-- RB Chris Carson

-- CB Ugo Amadi

-- CB Shaquill Griffin

-- DE Benson Mayowa

-- G Mike Iupati

Some notes:

-- DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will split running back duties with Carson and Hyde out.

-- Colby Parkinson is the lone healthy scratch on the inactives list.

-- Watching D.J. Reed and Adams on the field at the same time should be fun. Those players give Seattle some different options when it comes to varying looks and blitzing from different spots in the secondary.

-- Jordan Simmons will continue to start at left guard in place of Iupati.

-- All eyes will be on Dunlap's debut in regard to how much he plays and how disruptive he can be.

-- The Bills will be without starting center Mitch Morse and No. 2 CB Josh Norman on Sunday.