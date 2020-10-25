Carlos Dunlap involved in sideline altercation with coaches, Tyler Boyd speaks out

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was seen on the sidelines late during Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns getting into an apparent shouting and shoving match with players and/or coaches.

The scuffle came during the 37-34 loss that knocked the Bengals to 1-5-1 and resulted in a season sweep at the hands of the Browns. Cleveland scored a touchdown on Dunlap’s defense with 11 seconds left to win it.

After the sideline altercation, Dunlap was seemingly tweeting from the locker room about selling his house, asking would-be buyers to do their own research and make him an offer.

The tweet from Dunlap:

~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished! — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) October 25, 2020





The apparent scuffle with coaches:





To make matters even worse for the Bengals, Dunlap’s teammates weren’t even done with media interviews while this was going on.

Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19 caught the reaction of Tyler Boyd:

Tyler Boyd was asked about Carlos Dunlap tweeting about selling his house and end of game incident. "For him to do that on the sideline, I don't agree with it." This locker room is fed up with his nonsense. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020





It was already clear the Bengals and Dunlap were headed for a split, though these latest developments make it even clearer things are going to be ugly.

Before the game, a report broke that said the Bengals have already had trade talks involving Dunlap.