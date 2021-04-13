Carlos Dunlap hopes to pick up where team left off heading into 2021

The Seattle Seahawks were able to re-sign defensive end Carlos Dunlap back to the roster this year and the veteran already has plans for the new season . . . he wants to pick right back up where the Seahawks left off.

“I think the team’s motivated,” Dunlap told 710 ESPN Seattle’ Danny and Gallant show last week. “We all know we fell short and the main reason why was on us. We didn’t perform when it was time to perform, so we got sent home. Coming in with that experience and having the experience to be with the team for the whole season I think is going to help me long-term. It’ll make things easier.”

And now with the pressure of having to re-negotiate a new contract no longer on his back, Dunlap can focus on the future and the season ahead.

“I feel like we can continue to build on where we left because things were just starting to click for us going into the playoffs,” he said.

“I want to pick up where we left off.”

