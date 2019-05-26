Carlos Dunlap: Bengals aren’t doing the same thing anymore

The Bengals had a long run with Marvin Lewis as head coach, but there wasn’t much success on the field the last few years and it was hard to avoid the feeling that things had gotten stale in Cincinnati.

Attendance lagged, energy was down and, finally, Lewis was out after the 2018 season. Zac Taylor is now the man at the helm and defensive end Carlos Dunlap sent a message that they are doing things in a very different way this time around.

“I can tell you we don’t have too many of the same things [anymore] and I’ve been here 10 years,” Dunlap said, via ESPN.com. “Last year wasn’t our best foot [forward], so if people think we’re going to come out like last year, they’ve got another thing coming.”

Dunlap isn’t the only longtime Bengal feeling the difference. Wide receiver A.J. Green said the new staff is “holding everybody to a high standard” and calls that the biggest change from life under Lewis that he’s seen this offseason. It would suit the Bengals just fine if those changes are a prelude to a move up the standings come the fall.