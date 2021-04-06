Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was released by the Seahawks in early March, but he said on Tuesday that the move didn’t mean he was no longer wanted by the team.

The move cleared more than $14 million in cap space for the Seahawks and avoided a $3 million roster bonus before the Seahawks circled back to sign him to a two-year, $16.6 million deal. At a press conference on Tuesday, Dunlap said that the team always told him that a release was possible with the cap going down and that they were able to get a new deal done in 24 hours once the new financial parameters were in place.

“The Seahawks, they were very transparent and that’s something that I appreciate,” Dunlap said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “From Day One coming in when we were doing the signing and the trade they let me know that this would be a potential move in the postseason. And then when it actually happened, yeah, it still hit different because I’ve never been cut before. But they were still very transparent. They wanted me to know that they wanted me back, and just, this was one of the moves they had to make because of the situation they were in capwise with the new numbers.”

Dunlap had five sacks in seven games after being traded from the Bengals to the Seahawks during the season. After last month’s maneuvering, he’ll be back for a full season this time.

Carlos Dunlap appreciated Seahawks transparency about cutting, re-signing him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk