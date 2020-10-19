Carlos Dunlap appears to drop more hints he’s not happy with current role

Chris Roling

Cincinnati Bengals defensive star Carlos Dunlap was vocally not thrilled about his new role within the defense earlier this month.

After a Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which he didn’t appear to play much at all, Dunlap commented on a team Instagram post about safety Jessie Bates and dropped some hints he still isn’t happy.

Dunlap wrote the following:

Baller, he literally looked at me while I was on sideline {practicing ”social distancing” from the field}…. Said he was going to make the play to put us in position to win @jb3iii you did that bruh. . .

Obviously, the point in quotations is worth a raised eyebrow there, as is a later comment from Dunlap making light of the fact he’s a linebacker now, not a defensive end.

We’ll have to see what the official snap counts look like, but Dunlap has been seemingly demoted to a third-down role while this new-look defense spent Sunday featuring guys like Amani Bledsoe and Xavier Williams (who just signed as a free agent).

It’s weird to see a Bengals franchise great relegated to such a role, then making repeated public comments about it. What it means for the locker room — players and coaching staff included — is impossible to say.

This was the post in question: