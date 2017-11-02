What Carlos Correa's teammates knew about his World Series proposal plan

LOS ANGELES — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa pulled off two historic things in one night: He and the Astros won their first World Series and he popped the big question. He did it right there on live TV for the world to see. He dropped to one knee and asked girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez to be his wife.

It was quite a moment — and one that, as you can imagine, took a lot of planning.

It’s not like he’s just been carrying around an engagement ring in his back pocket like a spare batting glove. Right? And how long had he been planning this?

Alex Bregman and others Astros players knew ahead of time about Correa’s proposal. (Yahoo Sports) More

Yahoo Sports got the answers to a few of those questions.

First from Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who said the team knew about Correa’s plan for a few days. He’d originally been planning to pop the question after Game 6, but when the Astros lost, he pushed the plans back a day.

“We came back today, won the World Series, the guy proposed to his girlfriend,” Bregman said. “Hey, it’s unbelievable.”

As for the ring: You’ll be happy to know that Correa was not, in fact, carrying it around with him while he was patrolling shortstop at Dodger Stadium. Instead, Rodriguez told Yahoo Sports, her husband-to-be asked one of the clubhouse attendants to keep the ring and bring it to him if the Astros won the game.

Both plans — winning a World Series and getting engaged — went off without a hitch. Well played, Carlos Correa.

