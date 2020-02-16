Carlos Correa says Mike Fiers should 'man up,' tell truth about Astros

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa might have been one of the primary beneficiaries of the organization's infamous sign-stealing scheme.

His batting average at home during the controversial 2017 season was .333, while the shortstop hit just .301 on the road. He also struck out 30 fewer times at home while playing in the very friendly confines of Minute Maid Park.

However, he also is the first current Astros player who is showing some semblance of contrition for the scandal, which irreversibly has rocked the baseball world.

Carlos Correa lets it eat. The opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Ss1z60ruTb — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2020

"We have to take that on the chin guys," Correa told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday. "It was wrong. We got to own that."

But he also took the opportunity to discuss A's pitcher and former Astro Mike Fiers, who originally broke the story in an interview with The Athletic.

"Mike Fiers know that [Jose] Altuve didn't use the trash can," Correa said. "You guys are gonna find out because I'm sure somebody is gonna ask him, and he's gonna tell everybody.

"If he's man enough to tell the truth and tell his story and break this story, he should be man enough to say that the MVP of 2017 didn't use it."

Correa's comments primarily seem to be directed at Cody Bellinger. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman told reporters that he felt the Astros stole the 2017 World Series title from LA and that Altuve stole the AL MVP from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

"He earned that MVP," Correa said. "When he [Bellinger] stands up there and he says that he [Altuve] cheated Judge out of an MVP, a guy that hit .400 on the road, that doesn't sit well with me."

Any Astro who calls out the integrity of any other person on Earth is laughable. Documented evidence has emerged that this was an extremely meticulous and thought-out scheme, with hands from both the front office and the lineup involved in making it run smoothly.

A's fans will get their first glimpse at the Astros on Mar. 30 at the Oakland Coliseum.

