Carlos Correa rips Kurt Suzuki for claiming the Astros cheated during the 2019 World Series

While investigating the Astros sign-stealing practices, Major League Baseball found no evidence that Houston cheated during the 2019 season. Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki did not believe such, telling the Washington Post on Friday he thought Houston cheated during the 2019 World Series.

The catcher specifically pointed out whistling coming from the Astros' dugout as the way Houston was breaking the rules.

One day later, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa addressed Suzuki's comments, telling reporters that "last year was nothing," adamant the team did not cheat during this past World Series.

Carlos Correa on Kurt Suzuki pic.twitter.com/L4TyIy7IWz — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2020

"I heard Kurt Suzuki's comments saying 'Yeah, they were cheating,'" Correa said. "So, all the players now are above the lawyers that MLB is using, above the commissioner's report. Like seriously, bro? The commissioner's report clearly says in 2019, nothing happened. It's straight-up baseball players with talent playing the game of baseball."

A visibly upset Correa did not stop there.

"And [Suzuki] had the audacity to tell reporters that [the Astros] were cheating because they heard the whistles?" he said. "The fans whistle during the game. The fans whistle all the time during the game. What does a whistle mean? So don't go out there and tell reporters that we were cheating. Don't go above MLB, the investigation, the lawyers, the report when obviously there was nothing going on."

Suzuki was not the only Nationals player to speak out. On Thursday, Max Scherzer said the Astros crossed the line and vowed for the league to find a way to ensure it never happens again. Reliever Sean Doolittle wondered about the pitchers that lost their jobs because of getting hit around by Houston.

Correa concluded his statement by telling Suzuki to celebrate what the Nationals accomplished, rather than worry about the Astros situation.

"They won the championship, and he's still talking about that?" Correa said. "Enjoy your ring, enjoy your teammates. Enjoy what you guys accomplished. Congratulations to you guys. You guys played better than us. That was it."

