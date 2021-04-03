Carlos Correa knocks down A's Matt Chapman during infield double-play

Correa knocks down A's Chapman in midst of a double-play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Don't worry A's fans, Matt Chapman is totally fine.

In the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday night’s A’s game against the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa tagged Chapman while starting a double play that ended with him throwing out Mitch Moreland at first base.

OK, so the tag was more of a … tackle … or he was knocked down I’m not sure. You decide:

Ouch.

But if you look at it again, the NBC Sports California commercial music kind of goes with it perfectly.

If Chapman was hurt, he didn’t show it, he brushed it off as he typically does.

Chapman was chomping at the bit to come back after undergoing season-ending hip surgery last season. During spring training, the A’s eased him back into games at designated hitter before playing him at third base full-time again.

Chapman was ready way before he got the go-ahead, so that shows his toughness.

There’s some natural tension between the two teams stemming from Houston's sign-stealing scandal and a tough postseason in 2020 in which the Astros eliminated the A’s from the AL Division Series. This just appears to be an aggressive play that resulted in well, a tackle.