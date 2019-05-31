Carlos Correa, fiancée, announce his rib injury was not due to domestic violence

Carlos Correa and his fiancée attempted to tamp down speculation that his rib injury did not happen during a massage. (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, news broke that Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa would miss several weeks with a rib fracture.

Later that day, Correa released a statement announcing that he suffered the break while getting a massage at home.

“I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday,” Correa wrote. “To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating.”

Correa, fiancée address speculation over rib injury

The bizarre nature of the injury raised some skepticism about how it occurred, and prompted Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez to address the topic on her video blog.

The couple have apparently heard innuendo that the injury was a result of domestic violence.

Rodriguez addressed the topic directly around the 2:30 mark of the video.

‘Not OK’ to joke about domestic violence

“A lot of people have taken this situation and just found a way to turn this all around on social media,” Rodriguez said. “ ... Some people have taken the opportunity to blame me for the situation that occurred. Some people have gone to the extent of saying it was domestic violence. We're just here to let you guys know that that is not a joke. Domestic violence is not something to joke around about. ... It’s not OK to say things like that."

Correa reiterated that the injury was indeed from a massage and lifted up his shirt around the 4:20 mark to show that he doesn’t have any bruising.

Correa reiterates massage story

"I had a scheduled massage like I do every single morning when I'm at home," Correa said. "Unfortunately it was not like every other day. I was getting a massage in this area on the ribs and I heard a crack when my masseuse pressed on this area over here in my ribs. I looked and was like 'What was that?'"

"Immediately after, my side started hurting when I was breathing, when I was walking. At that point, I figured something’s not right. I called the Astros and let them know."

Rodriguez is a former Miss Texas. Correa proposed to her on the field after the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

