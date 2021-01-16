Carlos Condit meets Matt Brown in hardcore fans’ fantasy match-up at UFC Fight Island 7

Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown UFC Fight Island 7 staredown

At long last, hardcore MMA fans will finally be able to see the highly anticipated match-up between UFC welterweight veterans Matt Brown and Carlos Condit at UFC Fight Island 7 on Saturday.

While most fans probably wish this fight took place in prior schedulings between the two when they were closer to their primes, both Brown and Condit will most likely be coming out of the gate looking for the finish on the feet.

Despite always being a fan of “The Natural Born Killer” and cheering for him every time he fights, Brown will not be pulling any punches when the cage door closes.

“Unfortunately for [Condit], he's got to deal with me this weekend,” Brown said. “After I beat him up, I'm probably going to be sad in the back that I beat him up so bad. But I'm okay with that."

In terms of how this will affect the legacy of the other corner, Condit says it’s based on how he performs. Not just getting the victory.

“That’s what’s important,” Condit says. “I intend to go out there and do it in violent fashion. Stop Matt Brown, and I think that’ll be a feather in my hat for sure.”

Both fighters acknowledged they are taking the remainder of each of their respective careers fight by fight.

Condit, however, is on the last fight of his UFC contract. He said he would be interested in fighting in a different promotion if the UFC hands him his walking papers.

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar Live Results

“I love what I do,” Condit said. “If I can still get out there and get paid to fight people, I think I’d entertain the idea of fighting for another organization.”

The UFC has been actively paring its roster of late, so that doesn't bode well for older fighters that are in their twilight years as athletes. An impressive finish at UFC Fight Island 7, however, could add to either fighter's longevity.