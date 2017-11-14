Carlos Beltran wants to be a manager

Carlos Beltran recently retired after winning his first championship with the Astros. There was some thought that he’d hop right back into the game as a manager and the Yankees conveniently have a managerial opening. Beltran, of course, spent two and a half seasons with the Yankees from 2014-16.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post says that while Beltran does indeed have interest in managing, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be right now with the Yankees. Beltran said he had a “brief conversation” with Yankees GM Brian Cashman. He said, “I explained I’m committed to be back in the game in a role that I can be an impact. I believe the best use of my time and knowledge is in a managerial position. I have a lot to offer but I’m enjoying my time with the family. I’m not in a rush!”

The Yankees already have more than a handful of potential candidates and have interviewed quite a few of them, nearing the end of the first round of interviews. The club plans to interview Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens on Friday. Other candidates include Aaron Boone, Eric Wedge, and Jerry Hairston, Jr.

