Carlos Basham Jr. signs rookie contract with Bills
Carlos Basham Jr. has become the first rookie to official join the Buffalo Bills.
According to his Instagram, Boogie Basham has signed his rookie contract with the Bills. Here’s what he posted on his social media account via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:
I love that the #Bills put Boogie on the screen. https://t.co/QbMMPA97MR pic.twitter.com/OApHaGPfkQ
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 12, 2021
Basham, the Bills’ second-round pick at the 2021 NFL draft at No. 61 overall, is expected to have a $1.022 million cap hit on his contract via the NFL’s rookie wage scale. The rookie deal will be a four-year contract.
