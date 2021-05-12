Carlos Basham Jr. signs rookie contract with Bills

Nick Wojton
1 min read
Carlos Basham Jr. has become the first rookie to official join the Buffalo Bills.

According to his Instagram, Boogie Basham has signed his rookie contract with the Bills. Here’s what he posted on his social media account via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:

Basham, the Bills’ second-round pick at the 2021 NFL draft at No. 61 overall, is expected to have a $1.022 million cap hit on his contract via the NFL’s rookie wage scale. The rookie deal will be a four-year contract.

