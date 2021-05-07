Carlos Basham Jr. called ‘steal’ for Bills once again

The NFL Wire has doubled-down on their Boogie Basham praise.

Following the 2021 NFL draft, the Bills selecting Basham in Round 2 was called a “steal” by the outlet and on Friday, he was once again. Draft analyst Luke Easterling labeled a steal for every NFL team at the recent draft and Basham was selected for Buffalo.

The Bills used their second-round pick at No. 61 on Basham. Prior to the draft, there were some that felt that Basham could go to the Bills… but in Round 1. Instead, he was their second-round pick.

Considering that, not only did Buffalo dip twice into addressing their pass rush, the team potentially did so in terms of grabbing first round talent.

The senior from Wake Forest played in six games in 2020 and notched 4.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. The year prior, he had 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 13 outings.

Related