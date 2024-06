Carlos Augusto: reliability and self-sacrifice

The Nerazzurri winger was certainly one of the most reliable players in winning the Second Star, carving out a leading role for himself by coming off the bench or lining up as a starter. With a deep spirit of self-sacrifice, his contribution was vital in the Nerazzurri's tactical strategy and the strong second half of the season charge, which allowed Inter to move away from its rivals in the table.