Carlos Asuaje, one of key prospects in Kimbrel trade, DFA'd by Padres originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The San Diego Padres announced today that infielder Carlos Asuaje, one of four former Red Sox prospects sent to San Diego in exchange for Craig Kimbrel, has been designated for assignment.

Asuaje, along with outfielder Manuel Margot, shortstop Javy Guerra and pitcher Logan Allen, was sent to the Padres in the November 2015 deal that swung the All-Star closer to Boston.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Part of Kimbrel trade https://t.co/BFDnsuFSyK — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 7, 2018

Asuaje was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 25 prospect in the Red Sox system in 2015. In 79 games for the Padres in 2018, the Venezuela native hit .240/.312/.329 with two home runs and 19 RBI.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE