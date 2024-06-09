Carlos Alcaraz Is the Youngest Man To Win Grand Slam Titles on All Three Surfaces Following French Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz is cementing himself as one of the greats in the game of professional tennis. Following his win earlier this weekend against Alexander Zverev in five sets to earn the French Open title, the Spanish tennis player has become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles across all three surfaces.

In a match that spanned across four hours and 19 minutes and saw Alcaraz with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 record, he walks away in triumph in Roland Garros. Post-game he said, "Winning a Grand Slam is always special. Winning your first in every Grand Slam is always super special." He continued, "But in Roland Garros, knowing all the Spanish players who have won this tournament and be able to put my name on that amazing list is something unbelievable. Something that I dream about being in this position since I was started playing tennis, since I was five, six years old." Alcaraz also added, "Probably this one is the moment that I'm really proud about myself, because everything that I have done the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team, a lot of talks with them. So I'm going to say this one is the most that I am proud about myself."

He is the seventh player in the history of the game to win a Slam on all three surfaces, joining the ranks of Jimmy Connors, Mats Wilander, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. As the youngest to ever do it, he recently turned 21 in May. Nadal won all three when he completed the 2009 Australian Open at age 22. Nadal later posted to X to congratulate Carlos, "Congratulations Carlos for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!!" With this win, Alcaraz was also the first man to have won in five sets at the French Open in both the semi final and final since Rod Laver in 1962. To celebrate his success, Alcaraz plans toget a tattoo to go with the dates of his other Grand Slams, "I will do it for sure." Alcaraz has a US Open tattoo on his back of his neck, "[This tattoo] will be on the left ankle, Wimbledon was on the right one, this will be on the left one, with the date of today. It's something I'm going to do. I don't know if it'll take a month, or two months, but I'll do it...I just want to keep going, and let's see how many Grand Slams I'm going to take at the end of my career. Hopefully reach the 24, but right now I'm going to enjoy my third one, and let's see in the future."