Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters with forearm injury

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters with a right forearm injury.

The Spaniard, recently overtaken as world number two by Jannik Sinner, had been due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Alcaraz wrote on social media: “I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year!”

I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! 🥲 I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year! @ROLEXMCMASTERS @atptour pic.twitter.com/hQ8ANcAxPI — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 9, 2024

The 20-year-old won his first title since last summer’s Wimbledon in Indian Wells last month but was then beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

It is an important part of the season for Alcaraz, who is due to defend his titles in Barcelona and Madrid over the next month.

He has been replaced in the draw by Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.