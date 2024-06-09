Carlos Alcaraz wins first French Open in five-set thriller over Alexander Zverev

PARIS (WCMH) — The French Open has a new champion after Carlos Alcaraz won a thrilling final on Sunday in five sets over Alexander Zverev on NBC4.

The 21-year-old from Spain took down the German 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at Court Phillipe Chatrier to claim his first title at Roland Garros. Alcaraz look settled to take the third set when he led 5-2 but Zverev was able to win five straight games to win the third set and take the advantage.

The Spaniard then began to dominate as he was able to win 12 of the last 15 games in the match to win his third Grand Slam title. Alcaraz has now won a French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open to make him the youngest men’s player to win Grand Slams on all three playing surfaces (Clay, Grass, and Hard court). He is now just an Australian Open title away from the career Grand Slam.

Despite his win on Sunday, Alcaraz will not be the No. 1 player in the world rankings. Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who Alcaraz beat in a five-set semifinal, claimed the top-spot after Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz will now look to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title in less than a month and will likely be the favorite for the Olympics this summer.

Roland Garros will be the center of the tennis world again soon when it hosts the Olympic tournaments this summer. Olympic tennis begins on July 27 from Paris and can be seen exclusively on NBC4 and NBC Universal channels.

