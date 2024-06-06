Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open semi-final?
Carlos Alcaraz faces rival Jannik Sinner for a place in the French Open final. in a blockbuster battle of the sport’s young stars.
The pair have not met at a grand slam since their five-set epic at the US Open two years ago, and have both gone on to win major titles.
Alcaraz, 21, has won the US Open and Wimbledon, while Sinner, 22, lifted his first grand slam at the Australian Open this season and will become the new men’s World No 1 on Monday.
The head-to-head stands as four wins each, with Alcaraz winning their last meeting at Indian Wells earlier this season to snap Sinner’s 19-match win streak.
In the other last-four match, Alexander Zverev will look to end his semi-final curse against two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.
Zverev, the fourth seed, has lost three French Open semi-finals in a row, including in straight sets to the Norwegian Ruud last season.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time
The French Open semi-final between Alcaraz and Sinner will start at 1:30pm BST (UK time). It will be followed by Alexander Zverev’s match with Casper Ruud.
French Open order of play: Friday 7 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
All times UK (BST)
Not before 1:30pm
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Not before 4:30pm
Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud
For the full order of play, click here
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open: Tournament schedule
Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final