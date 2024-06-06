Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open semi-final?

(Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz faces rival Jannik Sinner for a place in the French Open final. in a blockbuster battle of the sport’s young stars.

The pair have not met at a grand slam since their five-set epic at the US Open two years ago, and have both gone on to win major titles.

Alcaraz, 21, has won the US Open and Wimbledon, while Sinner, 22, lifted his first grand slam at the Australian Open this season and will become the new men’s World No 1 on Monday.

The head-to-head stands as four wins each, with Alcaraz winning their last meeting at Indian Wells earlier this season to snap Sinner’s 19-match win streak.

In the other last-four match, Alexander Zverev will look to end his semi-final curse against two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

Zverev, the fourth seed, has lost three French Open semi-finals in a row, including in straight sets to the Norwegian Ruud last season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time

The French Open semi-final between Alcaraz and Sinner will start at 1:30pm BST (UK time). It will be followed by Alexander Zverev’s match with Casper Ruud.

French Open order of play: Friday 7 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

All times UK (BST)

Not before 1:30pm

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Not before 4:30pm

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud

For the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final