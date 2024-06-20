Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper LIVE: Queen’s tennis latest scores and day 4 updates

Carlos Alcaraz takes on the new British No 1 Jack Draper in the match of the day on Thursday at Queen’s Club.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is looking to defend his title this week but has a tricky encounter against a man in form in Draper, who won his first tour title in Stuttgart last week.

British wild card Billy Harris is also in second round action on Centre Court, as is fifth seed Tommy Paul and Italian player Lorenzo Musetti.

Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon into major doubt.

Follow live action from Queen’s Club with The Independent

QUEEN’S - DAY 4 LATEST

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jack Draper in the second match on Centre Court (1:30pm BST approx.)

Andy Murray has given an injury update ahead of Wimbledon

Murray withdrew from his second round match due to a back injury

Andy Murray gives update after injury scare casts doubt over final Wimbledon

11:45 , Kieran Jackson

Andy Murray admits he doesn’t know at this stage if he will play at his final Wimbledon after being forced to retire from his match at Queen’s on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old withdrew from his second-round match after just five games at Queen’s against Jordan Thompson, due to a back injury and pain in his right leg.

Speaking in his press conference at Queen’s, Murray stated he will get a scan today, adding that he has been “struggling with his back for quite a while” and had no coordination in his right leg out on court.

Full quotes below:

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper?

11:41 , Kieran Jackson

The second-round match will be played at Queen’s Club on Thursday 20 June.

It will be the second match of the day on Centre Court, so will start around 1:30pm (approx.)

It will follow fifth seed Tommy Paul’s match against Alejandro Tabilo, which starts at 12:00.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper LIVE:

11:40 , Kieran Jackson

