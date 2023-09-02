Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans live: Score and latest US Open updates

Carlos Alcaraz is in third round action against Dan Evans - AP/Manu Fernandez

06:08 PM BST

Second Set: Alcaraz* 6-2, 0-1 Evans (*denotes next server)

Ideal start to a must win set by Evans as he holds to love. He’s definitely being more aggressive and it’s giving Alcaraz something to think about.

How long can Evans keep up this level?

06:02 PM BST

Alcaraz 6-2 Evans*

Alcaraz continues to target Evans’ backhand and push him further behind the baseline. But Evans gets to 30-30 here which is the best he’s managed in this set.

And Evans earns a break point after going on the attack with his forehand and drawing the error. Alcaraz second serve ace down the T. Evans never saw it coming.

Evans attacks the net off Alcaraz’s second serve and the Spaniard nets his backhand pass long means after break point. Alcaraz’s first serve bails him out of trouble this time as Evans fails to get the ball back in play.

Third break point chance for Evans after a deep forehand catches out Alcaraz. He’s definitely going for more on his forehand in the last 10 minutes.

Alcaraz gets his forehand high up to Evans’ backhand and he slices into the net. The frustration is all over his face.

Alcaraz forehand winner, set point. Wow. Alcaraz double fault. Scrappy game from the defending champ.

Another set point comes for Alcaraz and he can’t take it. Evans comes forward again, stays strong on the net and Alcaraz’s lob drops wide.

Third set point for Alcaraz and he finally gets it when Evans nets a forehand.

Daniel Evans hits a return to Carlos Alcaraz - Getty Images/Kena Betancur

05:51 PM BST

Latest score: Draper 6-4, 6-2 Mmoh

Ace by Draper to wrap up the second set and edge him closer to the fourth round.

05:50 PM BST

Alcaraz* 5-2 Evans

Another soft second serve from Evans is punished by Alcaraz to bring up two set points.

A ‘come on’ from Evans after he saves the first set point. And he saves the second after a very good first serve down the T which Alcaraz fails to get back into play.

Evans is being forced out of his comfort zone and raise his level just to keep up with Alcaraz. He’s grinding away and he finds a couple of first serve to keep himself in the set.

05:41 PM BST

Alcaraz 5-1 Evans*

Evans has a moan at the umpire after someone gets into his player box. He’s distracted by this when he should be focused on what’s in front of him.

Another audacious half volley pick up by Alcaraz for a winner. The racket head control and soft hands were beautiful to watch.

Alcaraz moves a game away from the set with a forehand winner.

05:36 PM BST

Alcaraz* 4-1 Evans

Evans will want to get at least one game in this set to build momentum and he makes a decent start to this game after a brilliant stretch volley winner.

A missed Alcaraz return makes it 40-15 and Evans holds after 21 minutes when Alcaraz’s forehand flies long.

05:33 PM BST

Alcaraz 4-0 Evans*

Love hold for Alcaraz in around 70 seconds. Looking ominous for Evans here.

Carlos Alcaraz has made a fast start - Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

05:30 PM BST

Alcaraz* 3-0 Evans

That’s why he’s No 1. A gorgeous deft drop volley by Alcaraz beats Evans.

Alcaraz is doing a great job of rushing Evans on the return and he earns himself three break points. Evans saves the first break point. Then the second with a brave 110mph second serve. But not the third. Evans serve and volleys, Alcaraz sprints to the right and whips a forehand winner down the line.

Alcaraz looks too strong and quick for Evans.

05:26 PM BST

Alcaraz 2-0 Evans*

82 per cent of Evans’ backhands in the tournament have been sliced. I can’t see that having a big impact on Alcaraz but it will be something he hasn’t come up against often.

A sliced backhand from three metres behind the baseline by Evans goes tamely into the net and Alcaraz holds to 30.

05:22 PM BST

First Set: Carlos Alcaraz* 1-0 Dan Evans (*denotes next server)

Early mind games? Alcaraz won the coin toss and opted to receive first from Evans.

Evans is serving from the shaded side of the court. But he makes a confident start, finding his first serve and moving to 30-15. Low return from Alcaraz, Evans gets the half volley back in play but the ball sits up nicely for Alcaraz to finish the point with a forehand winner.

Deep Alcaraz return off a 96mph second serve and Evans can’t get the ball back in play. Break point.

Timely first serve by Evans to save break point. Alcaraz rushes Evans into a forehand error, second break point.

Missed return by Alcaraz and Evans saves break point again. Evans is keeping Alcaraz guessing with the direction of serve.

But he double faults to give Alcaraz a third shot at a break. Alcaraz finally converts after an entertaining rally ends with an angled winner from the Spaniard.

05:11 PM BST

Here we go!

It’s a hot day in New York as the two players walk out onto Arthur Ashe stadium for their match.

24 degrees and 47 per cent humidity. The shade on the court will be an issue again for both players.

05:01 PM BST

Latest score: Draper 6-4 Mmoh

First set goes to the Briton. Mmoh managed to save two set points but Draper gets it done with a forehand winner down the line.

Coming up next Alcaraz vs Evans!

04:51 PM BST

Alcaraz on playing Evans

He’s a really tough player. Good serve-and-volley, good net game. It’s going to be really tough. I will play my best. I will have to return very, very well if I want to win that match.

04:44 PM BST

Latest score: Draper 4-3 Mmoh

First break of the match goes the way of the Briton. Plenty of long baseline rallies between the two players but it is a volley into the net by Mmoh that allows Draper to get ahead.

04:29 PM BST

Big time hitting between Draper and Mmoh

Mmoh edges Draper in massive 33 shot rally 🥵



Watch the action LIVE on Sky Sports Tennis 📺 pic.twitter.com/z0o0ProXeW — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 2, 2023

04:20 PM BST

About last night...

Did you ever have any doubt? Djokovic completes his comeback and takes the decider 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/3IZIUhuLkb — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) September 2, 2023

04:12 PM BST

US Open betting offers and free bets

Take a look at these free bets and betting offers to use throughout the tournament.

04:03 PM BST

Saturday's order of play

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (USA) v 26-Dan Evans (GBR)

26-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Jess Pegula (USA)

Not before 7pm UK time

5-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 31-Marie Bouzkova (US)

5-Daniil Medvedev (Serbia) v Sebastien Baez (Argentina)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm UK time (11am local)

Clara Burel (France) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka

14-Liudmilla Samsonova v 17-Madison Keys (USA)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v 6-Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Not before 7pm UK time

12-Alexander Zverev (GER) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

22-Ekaterina Alexandrova v 9-Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Read the rest of Saturday’s schedule here.

03:51 PM BST

US Open day four

Hello and welcome to our US Open coverage on day six as four Brits look to reach the second week at Flushing Meadows.

Up first is Jack Draper, who beat 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday, against Michael Mmoh.

Ahead of the tournament, Draper was been managing an arm issue but is confident he can play through the problem.

He said: “There was a strong chance I couldn’t play this week. But we got the scans done and sent it back home and they said it’s not the same injury, so it’s not that serious.

“I’m kind of looking after it each day. It was a bit sore after my last match but when the adrenaline kicks in and obviously playing the US Open, I just put it out of my mind and go out and try my best to play the tennis I want to.”

Then on Arthur Ashe, Dan Evans faces the daunting task of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Evans said: “It’s a little annoying to have him in the top eight of the draw but it is what it is. It will be a good match. I am really looking forward to it and will play aggressively.

“It’s a very difficult draw. He will obviously be the overwhelming favourite but it’s a good opportunity to play a very good tennis player on a big stage. That is why you play tennis.”

Alcaraz has won both of their previous two meetings in straight sets, but Evans boasts a better record on the golf course after the pair played a few holes at Wimbledon.

“Of course, his golf is much better than mine, that’s for sure,” said Alcaraz. “We played a little bit before Wimbledon. We had such a great time at the course.”

The winner of that match could face British number one Cameron Norrie, who is taking on Italian world number 61 Matteo Arnaldi.

And Katie Boulter faces Peyton Stearns, a young American who she lost to in three tie-breaks in a marathon match in Austin, Texas, in February.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.