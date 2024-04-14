Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard withdraws from the Barcelona Open with injury

Carlos Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Barcelona Open in 2023 [Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open with an injury.

The Wimbledon champion and world number three has won the title in the past two years, but has been suffering from a right forearm problem.

Alcaraz, 20, had also withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, where he was drawn to play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday.

The Barcelona Open started with qualifying rounds on Saturday and is set for Rafael Nadal's comeback.

Alcaraz was the two-time defending champion at the Barcelona Open, having lifted the trophy in 2022 and 2023.

A statement from the tournament posted on social media said: "The player has suffered from the injury sustained in Monte Carlo, and did not have a good feeling in his training on Sunday. Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you next year."

But Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, is poised for his return to action in Barcelona, having also withdrawn from Monte Carlo.

A hip injury has ruled the 37-year-old out since January, but the Spaniard has been drawn against Italy's Flavio Cobolli on Monday as he looks to win the tournament for a 13th time.