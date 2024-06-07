Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in five-set thriller to reach French Open final

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Roland Garros final - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz twice came from a set down to sink Jannik Sinner and reach his first French Open final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to become the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard-court, grass and the clay of Paris.

Italian Sinner, 22, struggled with cramp during the third set, but still went the distance in a contest lasting four hours and nine minutes.

There may be no Rafael Nadal this year – and this will be the first final not to feature one of the 14-time winner, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer since 2004 – but Roland Garros could be about to crown a new Spanish champion on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who won both his previous grand slam finals, at the US Open and Wimbledon, said: “You have to find the joy in suffering, that’s the key, even more on clay in Roland Garros. Long rallies, four-hour matches, five sets, you have to suffer. But you have to enjoy suffering.

“The toughest matches I’ve played in my short career have been against Jannik. US Open, this one, and I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik - but it was one of the toughest matches, for sure.”

Finals weekend

Join me again on Saturday for coverage of the women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini.

Everything you need to know about that match is right here.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini (left) takes on Iga Swiatek - Getty Image/Alain Jocard

Alcaraz will play...

... the winner of the second semi-final between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

And you can follow game-by-game updates right here.

Disappointment for Sinner but he will be the new world No 1 on Monday

Jannik Sinner gestures to the crowd as he leaves the court - Getty Images/Alain Jocard

Alcaraz in good company

5 - Carlos Alcaraz is the fifth player in the last 30 calendar years to make the Men's Singles final at RG before the age of 22



Alberto Berasategui 🇪🇸

Gustavo Kuerten 🇧🇷

Carlos Moya 🇪🇸

Rafael Nadal 🇪🇸

Carlos Alcaraz 🇪🇸



Earliness.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @atptour pic.twitter.com/WaEcUqNeID — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 7, 2024

More from Alcaraz

I saw him struggling a little bit. I was cramping last year. We had to fight. In the match against Djokovic I was in the same position. I know you have to keep calm and keep going because the cramp will go away. You have to try to make the points shorter. The third set was a bit weird. The fourth and fifth was great tennis. I’m really happy about everything I did today. I waited for my moment until I took it.

Alcaraz reacts

You have to find the joy in suffering. That’s the key. Even more here on clay. Long rallies, four hour matches, five sets. You have to suffer. You have to enjoy it. Probably one of the toughest [matches] in my short career. The US Open in 2022 and this one. I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik but it’s one of the toughest I’ve played for sure.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory against Jannik Sinner - Getty Images/Tim Goode

WATCH: The winning moment for Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz: the youngest men's player to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces 🙌🇪🇸#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OaztGD5QCy — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2024

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Sinner*

First point goes to Alcaraz after Sinner goes long with a forehand, 15-0. Alcaraz drop shot, Sinner reaches it and blasts an angled backhand which just catches the sideline, 15-15. Ideal response by Alcaraz as he hits an ace, the first of this set.

Sinner crushes a backhand down the line which is too hot for Alcaraz, 30-30. Break point or match point coming up.

It’s match point as Sinner fails to get his forehand return into play... Saved by Sinner. Big ball striking by the Italian. He throws caution to the wind with a series of big forehands and Alcaraz nets a defensive backhand.

Sinner gets his forehand return all wrong again. Second match point for Alcaraz... Saved by Sinner again after Alcaraz goes well long with a forehand.

Third time in this game that Alcaraz goes for Sinner’s forehand and the Italian can’t get the ball into play. Third match point... GAME SET MATCH ALCARAZ.

The Spaniard rifles a backhand down the line, Sinner hunts it down but his sliced forehand goes wide.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 5-3 Sinner

Great anticipation from Alcaraz to read Sinner’s cross-court forehand and guide a backhand down the line for a winner, 15-15.

Alcaraz keeps himself in the game with a big forehand return that rushes Sinner, 40-30. But Sinner does what he needs to do to make Alcaraz serve for the match.

Here we go!

‘Neither man has played his best’

A bit of a slow-burner today, by Alcaraz v Sinner standards. Neither man has played his best, but their inherent quality is such that even a so-so meeting is still very much worth watching. It’s been dramatic, too. The two points that Alcaraz produced to take the critical break in the second game of the decider were awesome.

As I write this, Alcaraz is 5-2 up in the fifth, and I’m assuming that he is going to close this out - but it’s hardly a foregone conclusion …

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 5-2 Sinner*

Sinner applying pressure on the Alcaraz serve again. He shows great hussle to track down an Alcaraz drop shot, he flicks a backhand down the line and Alcaraz attempts a lob but Sinner is there with an overhead winner, deuce.

Credit to Alcaraz, he finds his first serve when it matters most and Sinner can’t get the ball back in play.

Alcaraz moves a game away from the final.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-2 Sinner

We are approaching the four hour mark. Both players must be exhausted. This has been a titanic tussle. Fortunately, we have many more years of this.

Sinner holds with a rare love service game.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-1 Sinner*

Still work to be done for Alcaraz. This match is not over as Sinner pushes him to deuce. Alcaraz gets a big slice of luck as his drop shot clips the net and the ball drops dead before Sinner can get there. Sinner can’t believe it. But he responds and forces Alcaraz to go for too much with a forehand, deuce.

But Alcaraz survives another service game with his lead intact.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 3-1 Sinner

Seeing a lot more drop shots from both players as they make each other run up and down the court. Sinner blasts his 34th winner of the match to hold to 30 and keep himself in the match.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 3-0 Sinner*

Deep backhand return by Sinner and Alcaraz nets a forehand on the back foot. Another big moment in the match coming up.

And Alcaraz rises to the occasion. First with a backhand down the line to turn the point around then with Sinner off balance, whips a forehand winner into the corner.

Drop shot winner by Alcaraz and he consolidates the break.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 2-0 Sinner

Sinner blinks first in this set as he nets a forehand. He was making that shot with his eyes closed in the first set. Break point Alcaraz.

Brave play by Sinner to pull out a drop shot with Alcaraz way behind the baseline. It was the right play at a huge moment.

Oh that’s ridiculous from Alcaraz. He flicks a brilliant backhand pass beyond Sinner at the net for a break point.

Looping forehand from Alcaraz is deep and puts Sinner in trouble. The ball lands short and Alcaraz crushes a forehand down the line for a winner. Alcaraz breaks and that’s four games in a row now.

The 𝐧𝐨-𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 from Carlos Alcaraz 🤩



Consecutive shots worthy of a VAMOS 🗣 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/C21ybJ5n7L — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 7, 2024

Fifth set: Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 Sinner*

Momentum is all with Alcaraz and he looks the fresher of the two players. If he keeps the match physical, Sinner might struggle.

Alcaraz holds to 15 to start this one set shootout.

‘Both players producing the goods at last’

So the first set was one-sided, the second was low-quality, the third was downright weird, and the fourth was highly entertaining, with both players producing the goods at last. What to expect in set five?

04:57 PM BST

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Sinner

Unbeliebale lob by Alcaraz over the head of Sinner. The Italian desperately gets back and gets the ball back over the net but he leaves Alcaraz with an easy volley winner, 30-15. Sinner then takes charge of the rally and gets what should be an easy overhead smash winner but he puts the ball in the tramlines, 30-30. Huge point coming up.

Passive play by Sinner, Alcaraz blasts a backhand down the line and Sinner’s forehand flies long. Set point.

Alcaraz drags Sinner, left then right. Sinner goes for a big forehand down the line but he doesn’t do enough, leaving the other side of the court open and Alcaraz finds it with a backhand winner.

I did tell you we would go to five sets!

A match worthy of going the distance!



Carlos Alcaraz forces a decider 👊#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Iwb8dXXXpr — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 7, 2024

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 5-4 Sinner*

The match has definitely come to life. This set is by far the best of the match. Whatever was troubling Sinner has gone away. And we are getting a very entertaining match now.

We have a pause in the match. Someone may be unwell in the stands. The umpire gets an all clear and we are good to continue after a few minutes.

And when we resume Alcaraz holds to 30 and forces Sinner to serve to stay in the set.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-4 Sinner

Finally both players have arrived and are playing to the level expected. After Alcaraz bulldozed his way through a service game, Sinner does the same with a love hold.

Entering the business end of the set now. A break of serve for either man could decide the set.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-3 Sinner*

Shot of the match from Alcaraz as he blasts a jaw dropping forehand down the line for a winner, 40-15. Sinner had no chance despite sitting up the point so well.

Wild Sinner forehand long and Alcaraz holds.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 3-3 Sinner

Alcaraz set up the point perfectly with a big backhand down the line. He gets a high defensive lob but nets the overhead, 30-15.

Exquisite angled drop shot by Alcaraz, 30-30. Sinner hits back with an ace that spins away from Alcaraz. And Sinner responds to the pressure from Alcaraz with an overhead smash winner.

‘Sinner looks like the Tin Man’

When Sinner walks back to his chair at each changeover, he looks like the Tin Man, or perhaps someone who has just had a bucket of water poured over them and is uncomfortable in their wet clothes.

But then, the points start, and he is playing well now, certainly much better than in the second set before the cramp issue. All quite strange!

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 Sinner*

Some signs of Alcaraz picking up his game and the crowd responds by chanting ‘Carlos, Carlos’. A drop volley winner makes it 40-15 and a wide serve spins away from Sinner for an ace to hold serve.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 2-2 Sinner

39 unforced errors for Alcaraz, 34 for Sinner as we start the fourth game of this set. It has not been the best match in all honesty. Some flashes of brilliance not enough considering the calibre of players on display. But Alcaraz won’t care. He rattles through another service game.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 2-1 Sinner*

Gorgeous hands by Alcaraz on a half volley off a Sinner backhand return enables the Spaniard to hold to 30.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 1-1 Sinner

Rare love hold for Sinner. Serving reminiscent of what he was doing in the first set. He’s raised his game. Can Alcaraz respond?

Fourth set: Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 Sinner*

Must win set for Alcaraz to keep his dreams alive. He’s been a bit passive in the last 20 minutes and hasn’t capitalised on Sinner’s physical problems.

But he holds serve here to make an ideal start to the serve.

*Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 Sinner

Alcaraz wants to pressurise Sinner but the Italian finds his first serve at a great time to rebuff his opponent. Sinner earns two set points and takes him at the first opportunity when Alcaraz tamely nets a forehand.

04:07 PM BST

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 3-5 Sinner*

Physio back out for Sinner during the change of ends. He gives Sinner’s left thigh a rub. The Italian is carrying all sorts of issues today. Will Alcaraz do something differently to increase the physical problems for the Sinner? The best thing he can do is hold serve and he does so.

Can Sinner serve it out now?

*Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 2-5 Sinner

Sinner comes through unscathed and collects his fourth game in a row to edge a step closer to winning the set.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 2-4 Sinner*

Treatment is administered to Sinner during the break. But it is not a medical time out because that is not allowed for cramp.

Not enough loft on the lob by Alcaraz and Sinner finishes the point with an overhead smash, 15-30.

Break point Sinner after he reaches an Alcaraz drop shot, flicks a backhand down the line and Alcaraz can’t flick the volley over the net. Alcaraz saves break point when Sinner pushes a forehand long.

Alcaraz doing everything he can to stay in the rally but the power is too much from Sinner and he gets another break point.

Break point saved again as Alcaraz serve and volley’s and hit a lovely drop volley.

Another Alcaraz forehand error, reminiscent of the first set, gives Sinner a break point. Alcaraz serve and volleys again but Sinner makes a clean connection with his backhand return and the ball beats Alcaraz at the net.

Brilliant shot. Sinner breaks.

‘Hell of a hold’

Sinner can barely throw the ball up and keeps stretching that left arm out. Double-faults ensue. What a strange development! If he is lucky, the cramp might pass. But this is unexpectedly early in the match.

Tennis tragics will remember that something similar happened to Alcaraz in the French Open semi-final against Djokovic a year ago, although that was in the calf. The question is whether Sinner has anything going on in his legs. He started walking gingerly in that game.

Hell of a hold in the circumstances.

03:46 PM BST

*Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 2-3 Sinner

As Sinner faces two break points, he calls for a physio to address what appears to be a cramping issue with his hands. He is desperately trying to shake the tension out of his left forearm.

Just he needed to escape out of trouble, Sinner saves both break points. But a double fault gives Alcaraz another chance at a break.

Well played Sinner. He crushes a forehand down the line for a winner with Alcaraz pinned metres behind the baseline.

Poor drop shot by Sinner and he is duly punished as Alcaraz runs it down easily and flicks a winner down the line for another break point. But Alcaraz over does it on a backhand and lets Sinner off the hook.

And the Italian survives after saving four break points. Will Alcaraz be made to rue not taking that chance?

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 2-2 Sinner*

I’ll keep a close eye on Sinner’s movement over the next few games. He looks to be moving OK but at this stage of the match he is being outplayed by Alcaraz.

But back comes Sinner as he earns a break point after Alcaraz slices a forehand into the net. Great return by Sinner, puts Alcaraz on the backfoot, he earns a short ball and blasts a forehand away for a winner.

Sinner breaks back!

‘First evidence of Sinner holding his hip’

Ah, the first evidence there of Sinner holding his hip. I have been waiting for something to explain his dramatic drop-off in quality since the first set. Too early to say, but it may have something with the injury he suffered earlier in this clay-court season.

On the next point, Alcaraz produces a gorgeous short-angle backhand passing shot. There’s still some nice stuff in among the errors.

03:27 PM BST

*Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 2-1 Sinner

Two break points for Alcaraz as Sinner struggles to get his first serve into play. The Italian saves the first then the second with a big aces.

Too good from Alcaraz as he whips a forehand into the corner for a break point. Sinner’s forehand is called out, but the umpire overrules and says the ball was in. Point is replayed. And Alcaraz gets the break with a brilliant cross court backhand pass which beats Sinner at the net.

Shot of the match so far and Alcaraz breaks.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 1-1 Sinner*

All the momentum with Alcaraz at the moment. He is mixing up the type of shot, changing the flight and keeping Sinner off balance.

Backhand deep and into the corner is too much for Sinner and Alcaraz holds.

‘Absence of the injured Djokovic creates an opportunity’

The third set has started with seven unforced errors in eight points. I’m getting vibes of that shonky 2020 US Open where Thiem beat Zverev in the final, and everyone was edgy because Djokovic had unexpectedly gone out (via disqualification after hitting a loose ball into a line judge).

Feels a little similar here: the absence of the injured Djokovic creates an opportunity, and the remaining players are freaking out a little.

Third set: *Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3, 0-1 Sinner

It’s a best of three set match now. All to play for. Still very tough to call but the momentum is with Alcaraz. This hasn’t been the highest quality match in truth.

Fourth double fault of the match by Sinner, makes it 15-30. Alcaraz gets a look at a forehand down the line but he lets Sinner off the hook by dragging a forehand into the tramlines.

Rare serve and volley from Sinner and he finishes with a five volley into the open court to hold.

Alcaraz 2-6, 6-3 Sinner*

From 0-2 down, Alcaraz takes the second set in style. Those issues on the forehand side have gone and now Sinner is starting to look a bit shaky and unsure of himself.

03:06 PM BST

Alcaraz* 2-6, 5-3 Sinner

Must win game for Sinner, who is only a break down in this set. And he makes Alcaraz serve for the set after a forehand down the line.

‘It’s not a classic so far

Five straight games for Alcaraz, who’s using more shape on the ball, thus making it harder for Sinner to hit those laser-like flat strikes through the court. But Sinner’s stats in this set are horrible! One winner and ten unforced errors, according to the compilers.

It’s not a classic so far but it could definitely boil up into something memorable.

03:02 PM BST

Alcaraz 2-6, 5-2 Sinner*

Alcaraz getting more and more joy, going big towards Sinner’s forehand. But he’s got to be careful of over-confidence as he slices a forehand wide.

But he finds himself go within a game of the set with Sinner’s backhand down the line goes wide.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 4-2 Sinner

Alcaraz is starting to come alive. He earns a break point after bullying Sinner from the baseline and finishing with a drop volley winner. Another dominant rally by Alcaraz, he gets Sinner on the defensive and the Italians puts a forehand wide. Alcaraz breaks.

A significant turning point. Alcaraz seizes his chance to win his fourth game in a row. The Sinner of the first set has disappeared for the moment.

Alcaraz 2-6, 3-2 Sinner*

A momentum shift appears to be happening here. Alcaraz is now dominating from the baseline, dictating rallies and Sinner looks a bit unsure for the first time in the match.

Alcaraz holds to 30 with an excelling swinging drive forehand. Actor Ben Stiller approves of what he’s seeing from the fancy seats.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 2-2 Sinner

Rare loss of focus from Sinner as he finds himself 0-40 after a double fault. Alcaraz can’t break on the first break point but he does on the second, wrong-footing Sinner with arguably his best forehand of the match.

Game on!

Tit for Tat! 👀🔥



Alcaraz with a stunning break to bring him back into the set against Sinner! 🇪🇸🤩



This could still go either way🎾📺 pic.twitter.com/OiE3M835GG — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 7, 2024

Alcaraz 2-6, 1-2 Sinner*

A slight change in tactic from Alcaraz as he attacks the net in this game more than he’s done in the match. The Spaniard has very good hands in the forecourt and I think it takes Sinner by surprise as he is rushed by Alcaraz’s aggression. Alcaraz holds to 30.

Alcaraz* 2-6, 0-2 Sinner

Sinner consolidates the break with a service hold to 30. Sinner is playing this match on his terms. He is playing like the best player in the world, which is what he will become on Monday.

Second set: Alcaraz 2-6, 0-1 Sinner*

A strong start to this set is required by Alcaraz but he does the opposite with a double fault and forehand error, 0-30.

All-out attack by Alcaraz on a very big point. He dominates the rally from start to finish and with Sinner way behind the baseline, he executes a perfect drop shot winner, 30-30.

But a backhand error by Alcaraz gives Sinner a break point. Sinner gets a look at a second serve but Alcaraz hits it well and Sinner can’t react to the high bouncing ball.

Backhand long by Alcaraz gives Sinner another chance to break. And this time Sinner takes it after Alcaraz puts a backhand long. After struggling with his forehand all match, it’s now Alcaraz’s backhand that lets him down.

His frustration is building but Sinner won’t care.

Alcaraz* 2-6 Sinner

Sinner earns his chance to serve out the set. And he earns two set points when Alcaraz sprays another forehand wide. That shot has been way off today and it’s cost him.

Sinner squanders the first set point with a forehand mis-hit. Then the second when he flicks his forehand into the tramlines alley.

Third chance for Sinner to claim the set comes when Alcaraz flicks a defensive forehand long. And there it is as Alcaraz slices a backhand into the net. A close set. But the damage was done by Sinner early and Alcaraz couldn’t catch up.

Sinner gets the first set!💪🏼🔥



Very slow start from Alcaraz as Sinner takes the opening set 6-2🇮🇹🎾 pic.twitter.com/2C4Ag1ZGFk — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 7, 2024

Alcaraz 2-5 Sinner*

Double fault of the match by Alcaraz gives Sinner the chance at a third break of the set. Tense exchange, with both players knowing the importance of the point. And it is Sinner who cracks first when he nets a forehand.

Again, the forehand by Alcaraz misfires and Sinner has another break point. Fantastic rally, one of the best in the match, Sinner does brilliant to withstand the barrage coming from Alcaraz and he is rewarded when Alcaraz blinks first and nets a forehand.

Alcaraz* 2-4 Sinner

After eight points in a row on his serve, Sinner faces a break point for the first time in this match after a rare error.

And Alcaraz gets his reward for upping his level when Sinner mis-hits a backhand wide.

Still life in this first set?

Alcaraz 1-4 Sinner*

Alcaraz is finding it very hard to break Sinner down. The Italian is anticipating all his moves and keeping the error count low. But the Spaniard moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner down the line and finally gets on the scoreboard when Sinner’s forehand return goes wide.

A bit of relief for Alcaraz and his team. Can he now win a point on the Sinner serve?

Alcaraz* 0-4 Sinner

Sinner is really locked in at the moment. He’s making very few unforced errors, showing little emotion and calmly going about his work.

Alcaraz is gifting away some cheap and easy points and Sinner wraps up another love hold.

When Sinner was coming up with a tactical plan for today, I doubt being 4-0 up was discussed.

Alcaraz 0-3 Sinner*

The crowd gasps after a crushing cross court forehand by Sinner and it proves too hot for Alcaraz, 30-30. Sinner means business early on and he drills a backhand winner down the line, 30-40.

Mis-hit forehand return by Sinner bounces up high for Alcaraz, who miscues a forehand of his own and Sinner secures a double break.

Alcaraz* 0-2 Sinner

First ace of the match from Sinner moves him to 30-0. The Italian has a bit more power on his serve, which should sometimes give him some free points.

Woof. Stunning backhand down the line by Sinner over the highest part of the net to secure a love hold. On the full stretch, down low, perfect execution.

First set: Carlos Alcaraz 0-1 Jannik Sinner* (*denotes next server)

As expected, the quality is high right from the outset. Sinner is being the aggressor and looking to dictate from the baseline. But Alcaraz moves to 40-30 with a classic serve + 1 move, finishing with a forehand winner into the open space.

But Sinner keeps himself in the game with good hustle, making Alcaraz hit an extra ball and Spaniard nets a forehand.

And the soon-to-be world No 1 gets himself a break point when Alcaraz frames a backhand the ball flies wide off the court.

A backhand-to-backhand battle ensues before Alcaraz changes the angle with his forehand but nets. Sinner breaks.

Here we go!

The players are on the court, the sun is shining, Tim Henman is on the sidelines and says the atmosphere is electric.

This should be a cracking match. If it doesn’t go five sets, I’d be shocked.

It’s show time folks!

Sinner previews the semi-final

It’s a great achievement, but I want to measure myself on this surface, on the clay. It’s a surface where I struggle a lot sometimes and especially the beginning. We have seen this in the last years. I’m even more happy to be in the semis. I came here with some doubts, physical doubts, and my body seems stronger and stronger day by day, which for me was the main goal coming here. I’m happy that I have a chance to play here in a very important match for myself in the semis. Then we’ll see what I can do.

01:16 PM BST

If we get points like this, we are in for a treat

ALCARAZ BEHIND THE BACK WHAT?!!?!?! pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

01:10 PM BST

Men’s semi-final day at the French Open

Hello and welcome to coverage from the French Open of a blockbuster semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The duo from Spain and Italy respectively are the dominant forces in men’s tennis right now and their head-to-head is tied at 4-4.

It feels like this match is a real 50/50 toss-up with the small details likely to decide the winner on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I think everybody wants to watch this match,” Alcaraz said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

“When the draw came out, I think everybody wanted Jannik on my side, playing the semi-final. I think it’s going to be great for tennis and for the fans. Jannik will be a really difficult challenge, right now he’s the best player in the world, the player playing the best tennis right now.

“I hope he and I keep playing each other for the next 10 years. We’ve played some great, great matches. Thanks to him I push myself to be a better player, to improve my game to try to beat him. I’m ready to take that challenge.”

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sinner would become the new world No 1 next Monday after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury. He’s the first man from Italy to reach the summit of the world ranking.

“It means a lot to me for sure,” he said. “It’s not the way we all were expecting actually. He had two very long matches, tough matches, five sets, so it’s tough. The first one he finished really late also.

“You know, it’s tough also for the tournament. Novak retiring, it’s always tough. Talking about myself, I am very happy about this achievement. It’s a lot of work we put in daily. It’s a daily routine. Obviously I’m happy to have this number.

