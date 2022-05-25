Carlos Alcaraz escapes French Open five-set thriller

A memorable duel between Carlos Alcaraz and a veteran Spanish left-hander came a week early at the French Open.

Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish phenom tipped by many to win Roland Garros, outlasted 34-year-old journeyman countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 to reach the third round. It marked the longest match of Alcaraz’s young career at more than four and a half hours.

“I feel tired,” Alcaraz said on court. “It has been a great battle. We fought until the last point.”

Ramos-Vinolas, a clay-court specialist whose lone major quarterfinal came at the 2016 French Open, served for the match, with a match point on his racket, in the fourth set. He was also up 3-0 in a fifth set that included six breaks of serve.

Alcaraz previously beat Ramos-Vinolas in his ATP Tour match debut, at age 16 in a decisive set tiebreak at 3 a.m. in the February 2020 Rio Open in Brazil.

Alcaraz drew comparisons over the last year to Rafael Nadal, who won his first of a record 13 French Open titles at age 19 in 2005.

Alcaraz rocketed up the rankings this season with titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid, riding an 11-match win streak into Wednesday. He beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic on back-to-back days at his last tournament in Madrid.

The No. 6 seed Alcaraz next plays 27th seed American Seb Korda, the last man to beat Alcaraz, or veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet. He could later face No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals.

Zverev reached the third round by saving a match point in the fifth set of a 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 win over 36th-ranked Argentine Sebastian Baez.

No. 1 Djokovic swept 38th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Molcan is coached by Djokovic’s former coach Marian Vajda.

Later Wednesday, Nadal plays French wild card Corentin Moutet for a place in the third round.

In the women’s draw, the bottom half has been blown wide open with top-10 upsets. Two Americans are now leading contenders to make the final.

