Carlos Alcaraz embraces Rafael Nadal comparisons more than ever before

Carlos Alcaraz is the No 1 seed at Flushing Meadows - Getty Images/Corey Sipkin

A young Spaniard rips a forehand on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, rippling biceps on full display in a coral Nike vest top. No, it is not 2008 and the player in question is not Rafael Nadal. Fifteen years on, his compatriot and successor Carlos Alcaraz paid a sartorial nod to the 22-time major champion.

On Tuesday, Alcaraz began his US Open title-defence by donning an outfit reminiscent of Nadal’s iconic get-up, which he made his trademark throughout his early career.

While comparisons with Spain’s most successful tennis player of all time have naturally followed Alcaraz since he burst onto the scene, this felt like a symbolic way of leaning into that noise.

“I was thinking about Rafa when he wore that,” Alcaraz said after his match, which he won after his opponent Dominik Koepfer retired through injury mid-way through the second set. “I love to wear that sometimes in some specific tournaments. Here in the US Open, I was supposed to play last year. This year it’s a good, good outfit, so I love it.”

Comparisons to Nadal are lazy on some level. When Alcaraz first broke through, many commentators noted that his game was more similar to Roger Federer’s – the player who he idolised as a child. But as he has grown into the complete player we see today, and already a two-time major champion, there are more influences at play. Novak Djokovic put it best after losing the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz in July, saying he is far more than just a mini-Nadal, and rather a formidable mix of the so-called ‘big three’ – himself included.

But the steely competitor we have seen Alcaraz emerge as this summer, solidifying himself as the only player willing and able to properly begin a new rivalry against Djokovic, is most like Nadal. That is what makes the timing of his outfit choice, a clear nod to Nadal, all the more apt.

With Nadal out through injury this season, expected to retire by the end of 2024, and Federer long gone, Djokovic could have expected to see out his career collecting more record-breaking major titles with few able to match him. Now we have a new, tantalising rivalry in men’s tennis thanks to Alcaraz’s coming of age, and it is shaping up to be as box office-worthy as those that came before.

Rafael Nadal has seen his season curtailed by injury - Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Taking notes from how Nadal once competed with Djokovic is a natural progression, and Alcaraz’s never-say-die approach pays homage to that. We saw it best during his comeback triumph against Djokovic on grass at Wimbledon. Then, in the Cincinnati final earlier this month, he marginally lost a four-hour thriller to Djokovic, but not until he had saved a handful of match points with style. The Serbian marvelled at the tenacity his opponent brought to the court.

“Boy you never give up man, Jesus Christ,” Djokovic said to Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony.

“I’m Spanish” Alcaraz responded with a smile, and Djokovic laughed. “Spanish never die! I’ve heard that before, or I’ve experienced this before.”

Nadal was the thorn in Djokovic’s side many times, and Alcaraz is set to disrupt this final phase of Djokovic’s career in a similar way. Tennis is all the better for it, especially as Djokovic is rising to the challenge.

As Djokovic missed the US Open last year, he has no ranking points to defend in New York, so his first-round win on Monday puts him at world No 1 again, overtaking Alcaraz.

The Spaniard told reporters he was using this as motivation. “Right now, it’s a goal for me,” he said on Tuesday. “I said before that Novak and I are having a really good battle for No 1. I knew he’d recover No 1 after US Open. When the tournament is over, I’ll try to recover it ASAP. That’s my goal. I’m working for that. I’ll try to recover it before the year ends.”

