Carlos Alcaraz downs Casper Ruud to win US Open men’s singles title

The 2022 U.S. Open has officially wrapped up and an array of champions have emerged.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz clinched the 2022 U.S. Open men’s singles title after defeating No. 5 Casper Ruud on Sunday in the final.

The Spaniard won after 4 sets – 4-6, 6-2, 6-7, 3-6, officially earning him his first Grand Slam singles title.

Ruud put up a good fight but Alcaraz took the first set 6-4 after about an hour into the match.

The second set started pretty even with both men winning one game right off the bat, but Ruud came from behind to clinch the set 6-2.

The third set started in Alcaraz’s favor but Ruud wasn’t going to let that slide. He took the lead until the two athletes tied games at 6-6, leading to a tiebreaker that ended in Alcaraz’s favor.

Alcaraz took the fourth set 6-3 and earned the victory.

This is Alcaraz’s best Grand Slam performance in his career so far and he is now officially ranked as World No. 1. The 19-year-old rising star has won five ATP Tour singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles and currently holds a record of 84-27.